Royal

Kate Middleton hands Wimbledon trophy to Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz knocked down Novak Djokovic at Men’s Single finale

  • by Web Desk
  • July 14, 2024


Kate Middleton flashed a big smile as she passed trophies to Wimbledon players today following some intense rounds of Grand Slams.

The Princess of Wales gave Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz his shiny golden cup, which he snatched from Serbia’s Novak Djokovic at the Men’s Single finale just minutes before the award ceremony.

Then, she moved on to Chair Umpire James Keothavong bagging his first ever prize in connection with this tennis tournament.

Next came Novak Djokovic taking a runner-up trophy home after being dusted by Carlos Alcaraz, who subsequently got to become “the ninth man to retain his Wimbledon title.”

According to The Sun, it happened to be Kate Middleton’s second ever emergence in a public event since the announcement of her cancer diagnosis came through.

Earlier in the day, she expressed of being “glad to be back” at the sports occasion, which is her top-favorite program to watch.

Crowds erupted with loud hoots and even went as far as to offer a very emotional standing ovation to the Princess of Wales once she stepped into the court.

Kate Middleton celebrated next to daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton. 

