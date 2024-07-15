Sports

Argentina defeats Colombia to claim 16th Copa America title

Lautaro Martinez's extra-time goal secures Argentina's second consecutive Copa America title

  • by Web Desk
  • July 15, 2024


Lionel Messi’s Argentina has won its 16th Copa America title after beating Colombia 1-0 on Monday, July 15, in Miami.

According to AP News, Lautaro Martinez's goal in the 112th minute in extra time led the team to a historic triumph. After scoring the goal, Martinez ran to the bench to hug his injured captain.

The 37-year-old Messi, who was playing most likely his last international tournament, went out of the field crying in the second half, 64th minute of the second half of the second half of the match due to a leg injury.

It is Argentina’s third straight major title after the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup.

Moreover, the match began 1 hour and 22 minutes later than the scheduled time because of the crowd trouble at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Messi’s heartwarming gesture wins heart

eight-times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi called his senior teammates, Nicolás Ottamendi and Ángel Di María, who are retiring from the national team, to lift the trophy with him.

Overjoyed Ángel Di María said, “The truth is, it’s hard to describe. It was written like that. I told the guys last night at dinner that I had dreamt it. That’s why I said it was my last Copa America. I dreamt we made it to the final and we won it so I could go out this way.”

Di María further added, “I’ll be always grateful to this generation, who gave me everything and helped me win what I always wanted, and today, I am leaving like this. It could not be better.”

