Aiman Khan, husband Muneeb Butt spend moments 'Sundaying' together

  by Web Desk
  July 15, 2024
Aiman Khan was spotted out and about with her husband Muneeb Butt and family. 

Turning to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Baandi starlet shared a picture documenting her perfect day. 

In the first photo, Khan turned selfie queen and smiled by posing alongside her soulmate from inside the car. 

The second featured the actress playing with her caramel blonde tresses in a 1-second video followed by yet another glimpse showcasing her bold red lips and manicured nails. 

" Sundaying," the Meri Beti star captioned her carousel. 


For the outing, Khan wore a blue and white printed outfit while her husband wore a black and white striped shirt flaunting his signature sunglasses. 

Khan's post garnered tons of reactions from her fans and followers alike. 

One user gushed, " The glow and the hair." 

The second added, " Legends can understand." 

" Pretty, Pretty," penned the third. 

" Hair beauty secret please," the fourth asked. 

Prior to this, Aiman headed out for a much-needed beach trip with the other half of their family, sister Minal Khan and brother-in-law Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. 

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot in 2018 shortly after which they was blessed with a baby girl, Amal. 

Lately, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter again named Miraal. 

