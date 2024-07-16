Kate Middleton and sister Pippa Middleton ignored by Carlos Alcaraz twice

Kate Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton, was entangled in a silent moment of awkwardness during their interaction with champion Carlos Alcaraz yesterday, on Sunday.
At Wimbledon’s Men’s Single finale, the Spanish tennis player defeated Serbia’s Novak Djokovic to retain his crown as everyone watched from the stands.
Later on, the Princess of Wales was invited on court to hand him the winning trophy, and after these proceedings were completed, they moved on inside.
Kate Middleton was chatting with members from All England Club when Carlos Alcaraz got another chance to receive a congratulating wish from her.
During this moment, she introduced him to her daughter Princess Charlotte.
Since Euro 2024’s finale was scheduled later on the same day with England and Spain clashing against each other, the Princess of Wales asked the tennis star who his favorite footballer is.
But right at this moment, Pippa Middleton tried to chat say something to Carlos Alcaraz, who mistakenly ignored her and went on to answer Kate Middleton.
Not being thrown off the instance, Prince Charlotte’s aunt brushed it off in good sport, as per Mirror.
It was just then that Kate Middleton gestured her forward to have an uninterrupted conversation with the Wimbledon’s victorious athlete.
Now, once again, Carlos Alcaraz ended up ignoring both of them because of being grabbed by someone from the crowd!
At last, Pippa Middleton got to have her chance with him before he walked away to the locker room.