Fawad Khan still in ‘close’ contact with Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor

Fawad Khan has given away that despite there being a wildcat ban on Pakistani actors in India, no cracks have appeared in personal relationships shared across boundaries.
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he informed of still having close links with the Kapoor family.
Speaking of Ranbir Kapoor, the actor said, “I’m in touch on and off. Hamari baat ho jaati hai kabhi chat pe and on phone so I’ve been in touch.”
“And I have enjoyed a very good relationship with the Kapoor family,” he added.
Having connections with the Kapoors doesn’t come off as a surprise since Ranbir Kapoor worked with Fawad Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, whereas wife Alia Bhatt was his Kapoor & Sons co-star.
But there’s one person in particular who was accused of firing a rift with the star, and that individual is none other than director Karan Johar!
Clearing up those gossips, Fawad Khan went on, “There is still a lot of love and respect, even with Karan Johar and Shakun Batra. So dostiyaan hain.”
“There’s some producers friends jiske saath gap shap lagi rehti hai aur then we make plans of meeting somewhere so on and off we talk. There's no love lost,” he pointed.