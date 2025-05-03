A$AP Rocky opens up about ‘stealing’ clothes from Rihanna’s closet

A$AP Rocky has confessed to raiding Rihanna’s closet behind her back, playfully admitting that he sometimes "borrows" his partner’s designer outfits without asking.
While conversing at The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, the Praise the Lord rapper made an admission that he stole pieces from her wardrobe, some of which his girlfriend may not know he took from her.
A$AP Rocky explained, “Man, pardon my language, I do what the f—k I want… I want to represent, I want to be a catalyst for daring men.”
He continued, “I don’t know who drew the line between femininity — or just being feminine — and masculinity, excuse me. I don’t know who drew that line, but I don’t see any barriers for me.”
The Sundress singer also revealed that he has a “fair” that the Diamond singer has open access to his wardrobe for her fashion needs
“That goes both ways,” A$AP Rocky said, confessing that there are pieces “she don’t know that I actually stole.”
The father of two added, “Sometimes you can see her on an interview or see a paparazzi photo like, ‘Wait. There goes my Miu Miu f—king jacket! Like, what the f—k? I was looking for that since 2021.'”
Will A$AP Rocky attend Met Gala 2025?
Notably the confession came ahead of the report that A$AP Rocky will be co-chairing the Met Gala 2025 on Monday alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and Pharrell Williams, with this year’s theme honoring black dandy style.