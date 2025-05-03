Hailey Bieber sets internet ablaze with breathtaking looks at Rhode event

Hailey Bieber turned heads with her multiple statement pieces at an event for her beauty brand Rhode.
On Friday, May 2, the model turned to her Instagram to post a carousal of snaps from Miami, where she flaunts her figure with stunning fashion choice.
The event, which took place a day prior, saw the mom-of-one in a sparkling piece from Marine Serre's 2025 fall collection, made entirely from 500 silver metallic watch straps.
Making the dress her highlight, Hailey wore no accessorise and did a simple make-up using Rhode – as she was seen re-applying on her Instagram Stories.
After giving a show worth watching with her gorgeous dress, Hailey drew attention with a bold bronze mini-dress from Dolce & Gabbana's 2004 collection.
The sparking dress had a low-cut neckline with a rose-design at it's end.
Furthermore, in the 11th slide of her social media post, she stood out in a red and white bikini-set, posing at the stairs of a yacht.
The beach-look was paired black sunglasses and a cream straw hat.
About Rhode event
Rhode event, which took place in Miami also saw several of Hailey Bieber's close friend including Kylie Jenner, Alexandra Malena Saint Mleux and Anastasia Karanikolaou.