Elon Musk to support pro-Trump groups with generous donations: Report

Space X owner Elon Musk is planning to give a massive amount to a group backing Donald Trump in the presidential elections, reports claimed.
The Wall Street Journal's report on Monday, July 15, reported that Musk is planning to donate about $45 million a month to a newly formed pro-Trump super PAC.
According to The Guardian, another news outlet reported that X's (formerly Twitter) boss had already donated ‘a sizeable amount’ to the America PAC, however, the amount was not made public in the election filings until July 15.
Moreover, as per the filings, SuperPAC, which was formed in May 2024, has received money from different high-profile people and businessmen, including Joe Lonsdale co-founder Palantir, crypto billionaires Tyler Winklevoss, and Cameron.
It is also reported that if Musk donates the ‘extraordinary sum, it would become the largest known donation of the 2024 elections so far.
To note, the Tesla CEO officially endorsed the former US president on Saturday, July 13, minutes after he survived an assassination attempt at the election campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.