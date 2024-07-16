Sports

Joe Bryant, father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, passes away at 69

Joe Bryant has died after suffering a massive stroke

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024
Joe Bryant, father of Kobe Bryant, passes away at 69
Joe Bryant, father of Kobe Bryant, passes away at 69

Joe Bryant, the father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, has died at the age of 69 following a massive stroke.

As per People Magazine, Joe, nicknamed "Jellybean," had a notable basketball career, playing for teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers, and Houston Rockets.

He later continued his career in Italy and France before transitioning to coaching in the U.S., Japan, and Thailand.

Joe's passing comes over four years after the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of his son Kobe and granddaughter Gianna in January 2020. Kobe was 41, and Gianna was 13 at the time of their deaths.

He was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1975 but was soon traded to his hometown team, the 76ers, where he played for four seasons.

Joe's career in the NBA spanned eight years before moving overseas to play in Europe.

Though Joe and Kobe had a strained relationship in later years, Joe's contributions to basketball as both a player and a coach are remembered fondly.

He started his coaching career with the girl’s basketball team at Akiba Hebrew Academy near Philadelphia and worked with teams globally.

The basketball community mourns the loss of Joe, who leaves behind a legacy of dedication to the sport.

Zara McDermott reacts to ‘abusive’ dance partner Graziano Di Prima’s sacking

Zara McDermott reacts to ‘abusive’ dance partner Graziano Di Prima’s sacking
Joe Bryant, father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, passes away at 69

Joe Bryant, father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, passes away at 69
Meghan Markle’s nickname for Prince Harry mocked by famous friend

Meghan Markle’s nickname for Prince Harry mocked by famous friend
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka

"Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka

Sports News

'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
"Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Kyle Walker seen with ex-lover Lauryn Goodman hiding under coat
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Gareth Southgate resigns as England manager after Euro 2024 loss
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Lionel Messi pays tribute to Angel Di Maria: ‘Fide leaves with another Cup’
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Colombian football president Ramón Jesurún arrested after Copa America finals
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Lionel Messi marks historic Copa America win with special message
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Jarrod Bowen’s partner Dani Dyer collapses after England’s Euro defeat
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
PCB seeks 'written' proof from BCCI amid Champions Trophy 2025 travel concerns
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Thomas Muller bids farewell to international football after Euro 2024
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Lautaro Martínez hugs injured Lionel Messi after winning goal
'Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Argentina defeats Colombia to claim 16th Copa America title