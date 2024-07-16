Joe Bryant, father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, passes away at 69

Joe Bryant, the father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, has died at the age of 69 following a massive stroke.
As per People Magazine, Joe, nicknamed "Jellybean," had a notable basketball career, playing for teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers, and Houston Rockets.
He later continued his career in Italy and France before transitioning to coaching in the U.S., Japan, and Thailand.
Joe's passing comes over four years after the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of his son Kobe and granddaughter Gianna in January 2020. Kobe was 41, and Gianna was 13 at the time of their deaths.
He was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1975 but was soon traded to his hometown team, the 76ers, where he played for four seasons.
Joe's career in the NBA spanned eight years before moving overseas to play in Europe.
Though Joe and Kobe had a strained relationship in later years, Joe's contributions to basketball as both a player and a coach are remembered fondly.
He started his coaching career with the girl’s basketball team at Akiba Hebrew Academy near Philadelphia and worked with teams globally.
The basketball community mourns the loss of Joe, who leaves behind a legacy of dedication to the sport.