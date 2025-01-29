Entertainment

Katy Perry explains impact of motherhood on her musical career

The 'Dark Horse' crooner welcomed her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025

Katy Perry explains impact of motherhood on her musical career 

Katy Perry recently discussed how her motherhood duties impacted her musical career.

In a conversation with Access Hollywood on Monday, January 27th, the 40-year-old singer revealed that after becoming a mother to a beautiful baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, her priorities have changed as a musician.

Perry revealed before embracing motherhood, she preferred to start her concerts around 9-9:15 p.m. in the night, but after giving birth to her daughter, she has changed her routine as she will now start her upcoming Lifetimes Tour by 8:30 p.m. due to her little one.

The Dark Horse crooner stated, "She'll be there for part of it, but I think what I'm going to implement is an earlier time show."

"Now that I understand it all the dynamics and all of the different variables and layers of bringing your kids out to the show," she added.

Moreover, Perry confessed that she now realised how important it is to send your child on time to school, and for that she decided to open her forthcoming musical shows early.

It is pertinent to note, Katy Perry welcomed her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, on August 26, 2020. 

She shares her little bundle of joy with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'
Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future

Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future
Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED

Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED
15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival

15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'
Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'
Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED
Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED
Machine Gun Kelly fires back at ‘sources’ for Megan Fox split claims
Machine Gun Kelly fires back at ‘sources’ for Megan Fox split claims
Paris Fashion Week: Heidi Klum swoons over son Henry's ramp walk
Paris Fashion Week: Heidi Klum swoons over son Henry's ramp walk
Here's why Charli XCX withdraws from BRITs performance
Here's why Charli XCX withdraws from BRITs performance
Timothée Chalamet reveals rare details about his role in 'A Complete Unknown'
Timothée Chalamet reveals rare details about his role in 'A Complete Unknown'
Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK Jennie wear BOLD dresses at Chanel show
Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK Jennie wear BOLD dresses at Chanel show
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner set couple goals in city of love after engagement
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner set couple goals in city of love after engagement
Inside Zendaya, Tom Holland’s ‘exciting journey’ after engagement
Inside Zendaya, Tom Holland’s ‘exciting journey’ after engagement
Lady Gaga’s fiancé Michael Polansky spills beans on their high-profile romance
Lady Gaga’s fiancé Michael Polansky spills beans on their high-profile romance
Megan Fox cuts off contact with Machine Gun Kelly as baby's due date nears
Megan Fox cuts off contact with Machine Gun Kelly as baby's due date nears
Cardi B drops rare family photos after revealing bold piercing
Cardi B drops rare family photos after revealing bold piercing