Katy Perry explains impact of motherhood on her musical career 

Katy Perry recently discussed how her motherhood duties impacted her musical career.
In a conversation with Access Hollywood on Monday, January 27th, the 40-year-old singer revealed that after becoming a mother to a beautiful baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, her priorities have changed as a musician.
Perry revealed before embracing motherhood, she preferred to start her concerts around 9-9:15 p.m. in the night, but after giving birth to her daughter, she has changed her routine as she will now start her upcoming Lifetimes Tour by 8:30 p.m. due to her little one.
The Dark Horse crooner stated, "She'll be there for part of it, but I think what I'm going to implement is an earlier time show."
"Now that I understand it all the dynamics and all of the different variables and layers of bringing your kids out to the show," she added.
Moreover, Perry confessed that she now realised how important it is to send your child on time to school, and for that she decided to open her forthcoming musical shows early.
It is pertinent to note, Katy Perry welcomed her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, on August 26, 2020.
She shares her little bundle of joy with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.