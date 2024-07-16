‘Stranger Things' season 5 first look reveals mind-blowing plot twists

Stranger Things is back with mind blowing plot twists and star-studded cast.
Netflix dropped the first look at the most awaited fifth and final season of the fictional show on Monday.
In the upcoming series, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux will be joining the cast.
The series creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer can be seen in one clip discussing the filming, “We’re about halfway through filming now and it’s exciting. There’s so much going on. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Stranger Things season 5.”
Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) then took the fans on exciting filming journey of “day one”.
On the other hand, Millie Bobby Brown, who recently got married to her fiance Jake Bongivoi, took a trip down then memory lane of playing Eleven, “I started when I was 10, I’m now turning 20 years old. Feels very weird.”
“We’re just kind of savoring every single moment,” Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) added.
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) chipped in, “You just remember why you’re doing it and how much fun you have.”
Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) exclaimed that season 5 will be “the best season yet” of Stranger Things.