Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John

Emma Roberts and Cody John are taking their relationship to a new level!
Turning to her official Instagram handle on Tuesday, July 16, the Madame Web actress posted a heartfelt snap with fiancée Cody John to officially announce their relationship.
“Putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” penned the actress in the caption.
In the photo, Roberts had her arm wrapped around her newly engaged fiancée Cody’s shoulder as she proudly flaunted her engagement ring with a sparkling smile.
The Holidate actress wore an elegant pink top with her hair open, while Cody was wearing a blue shirt.
Roberts’ friends and followers soon filled the comments with their love and beautiful wishes for the newly engaged couple.
“Already planning the bachelorette!!!! So happy for you, babe!!” excitedly penned pal Lea Michele.
“Congrats!!!!!” commented Lindsay Lohan, while Julianne Hough wrote, “Yesssss congratulations darling.”
One of the fans noted, “congrats omg omg. So happy for you!!! (and the caption lol),” whereas another added, “Screaming, crying, Babe congrats!”
Emma Roberts and actor Cody John publicized their relationship in August 2022, after which the couple has been expressing their love openly on social media.