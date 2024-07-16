Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet is in discussions to star in Josh Safdie's upcoming film Marty Supreme, marking a potential high-profile collaboration between the acclaimed actor and the visionary director.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Wonka actor is nearing final talks to play the lead in A24's upcoming film Marty Supreme.
Although the movie's plot is unknown, it is reportedly a fictionalised version of an original work.
Safdie and Ronald Bronstein co-wrote the script, which he will direct.
The producers of this film include Safdie, Chalamet, Bronstein, Eli Bush, and Anthony Katagas.
This project marks Safdie's return to A24 following the production of his two most recent films, Uncut Gems (2019) and Good Time (2017), which he co-directed with his brother Benny Safdie.
Josh Safdie's first feature film directed by himself since 2008's The Pleasure of Being Robbed would be Marty Supreme.
However, Benny is busy in helming The Smashing Machine, an A24 biopic based on the life of former wrestler and mixed martial artist Mark Kerr, and stars Dwayne Johnson.
Chalamet has recently acted in the films Bones and All, Wonka, and Dune: Part Two.
He is also a producer of James Mangold's biography A Complete Unknown, in which he is slated to play Bob Dylan.