Hollywood

Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet is nearing final talks to play the lead in A24's upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'

  • by Web Desk
  • July 16, 2024
Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film Marty Supreme
Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet is in discussions to star in Josh Safdie's upcoming film Marty Supreme, marking a potential high-profile collaboration between the acclaimed actor and the visionary director.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Wonka actor is nearing final talks to play the lead in A24's upcoming film Marty Supreme.

Although the movie's plot is unknown, it is reportedly a fictionalised version of an original work.

Safdie and Ronald Bronstein co-wrote the script, which he will direct.

The producers of this film include Safdie, Chalamet, Bronstein, Eli Bush, and Anthony Katagas.

This project marks Safdie's return to A24 following the production of his two most recent films, Uncut Gems (2019) and Good Time (2017), which he co-directed with his brother Benny Safdie.

Josh Safdie's first feature film directed by himself since 2008's The Pleasure of Being Robbed would be Marty Supreme.

However, Benny is busy in helming The Smashing Machine, an A24 biopic based on the life of former wrestler and mixed martial artist Mark Kerr, and stars Dwayne Johnson.

Chalamet has recently acted in the films Bones and All, Wonka, and Dune: Part Two. 

He is also a producer of James Mangold's biography A Complete Unknown, in which he is slated to play Bob Dylan.

'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release

'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor teases horror with new posters ahead of trailer release

Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55

Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55
Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet eyes lead role in Josh Safdie’s upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment

King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment

Hollywood News

King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Tom Cruise's ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ changes cast amid film delay
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
‘Stranger Things' season 5 first look reveals mind-blowing plot twists
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Julia Roberts IGNORES pal Tom Cruise in husband Daniel Moder’s presence
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘besotted’ with beau Vittoria Ceretti after her racy shoot
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Shannen Doherty divorced Kurt Iswarienko just hours before death
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
James B. Sikking, ‘Hill Street Blues’ star passes away at 90
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Shannen Doherty's ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars share touching farewells
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Katy Perry trolled for using incorrect England flag in Euro finale wish
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Shannen Doherty was seen enjoying life just days before death
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Timothée Chalamet accused of ‘cruel frat boy’ behavior on set
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Graziano Di Prima used to ‘kick, hit’ Zara McDermott during ‘Strictly’
King Charles makes shocking change in royal tour due to cancer treatment
Paul Mescal can ‘use’ Gracie Abrams to climb ladder of fame