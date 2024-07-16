Ryan Reynolds says Brazil is ‘not just a place’

Ryan Reynolds has been touring Brazil lately, and only recently declared his strong sentiments about the South American country.
Today, on July 16, he posted a string of snaps from his time promoting Deadpool & Wolverine around the nation.
Along with those, the actor attached a note saying, “Can’t wait to be home but don’t want to leave Brazil. This is my second trip to Brazil. If you have the chance, visit this country. Don’t wait.”
Then, he went on to state that the country’s area on the map is not only something physical, but it’s an intangible asset.
Ryan Reynolds said, “It’s not just a place, it’s a FEELING. Thank you, to the whole ground crew who made this trip not just work for our incredible movie.”
“But for allowing us the time to experience some of what Rio has to offer. Obrigado!” he bid farewell.
Now, the photographs in question as usual had a comical adventure attached to them.
In one, co-star Hugh Jackman pointed to a plate on their dinner table, which everyone looked at very confusingly.
In another, he was munching on the very same dish “maniacally.”