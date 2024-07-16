Machine Gun Kelly gets vampire teeth studded with diamonds

Machine Gun Kelly has got a brand new set of vampire fangs in place of his canine teeth in an expedition of modifying every single inch of his 6’4 feet body.
He had handed Dr. Dani Benyaminy the task to transform his already perfect Hollywood smile, which earned countless compliments from fans.
Unveiling the process on Monday, July 15, the dentist said, “I’m not sure how it happened, but Machine Gun Kelly finally convinced me to give him the vampire fangs he has wanted.”
And it wasn’t only this huge change that the rapper slid into as there was also got a pair of diamond studs shining on his lateral incisors in the video upload.
Before this, on Friday, he had gotten “Norse god Odin’s ravens inked on both sides of his neck” by a tattoo artist named Codey Doran.
Quite famously, Machine Gun Kelly has almost the entirety of his arm and torso blacked out with numerous designs needled into his skin.
According to Daily Mail, it’s not known how his on-off girlfriend Megan Fox must have reacted to the latest update on his body.
But she is also notoriously trying to alter her own looks “by any means necessary” these days.