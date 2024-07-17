Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gillies 'reevaluated' their experience on 'Victorious'

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies have taken a trip down the memory lane to "reevaluate" their past experiences on the set of Nickelodeon show, Victorious.
During a dialogue with Variety, the 30-year old star recalled her time on the set
“I certainly reevaluated my experience with Ariana over FaceTime," she shared, “There was a lot to go through.”
The Dynasty star continued, "It’s tricky when you look back on something incredibly positively. Then you learn a lot of information and also revisit things as an adult through a new lens that reframe the memories in your mind a little bit, or cloud them, or taint them — maybe rightfully so."
Ariana starred as Cat Valentine while Elizabeth played Jade West in Victorious, which ran on Nickelodeon for four seasons from 2010 to 2013.
In the same conversation, Elizabeth also shared her experience working on her upcoming movie, Spread.
“It was fun to work with Ellie and Buffy, and create a movie that I think dudes would enjoy, but also women wouldn’t be turning their noses up, she confessed.
Spread will premiere on July 19 on Tubi.