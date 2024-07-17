Patrick Mahomes ‘Done’ with having kids after third baby?

Patrick Mahomes has no plans to expand his family further!
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback jokingly announced that he's "done" having kids after his wife Brittany's third pregnancy.
During an interview with reporters at a training camp press conference on Tuesday, July 16, Mahomes announced that he's thrilled to be expecting another child, but joked that he's reached his limit.
"I'm done. I'll say that," Mahomes said with a laugh, when asked how he plans to manage his business deals and beyond with a baby on the way.
The 2024 Super Bowl champion added, "I said three and I'm done," as laughter was heard from reporters off camera.
“It's awesome. I always wanted to have kids young. I got to grow up in a locker room... and it made such an impact in my life,” he explained.
Mahomes went on to share, "We're having our third kid now to join our family. Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things.”
"It is really cool 'cause I spend so much time in the building, at football, for these seven, eight months. Whenever I'm with my family, I want to enjoy those moments,” he concluded.
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes announced their third pregnancy earlier this month with a heartwarming video showing their family dancing and celebrating with Brittany's sonogram.