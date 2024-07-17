Trending

Jon Stewart on Trump assassination attempt: 'We dodged a catastrophe'

Donald Trump was shot with bullets at his Pennsylvania rally on July 14

  • by Web Desk
  • July 17, 2024
Jon Stewart on Trump assassination attempt: We dodged a catastrophe
Jon Stewart on Trump assassination attempt: 'We dodged a catastrophe'

Jon Stewart reflected on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, describing it as a narrowly avoided catastrophe.

Tuesday night, the American comedian made a comeback to the "Daily Show" desk, where he discussed the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump during a rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“We dodged a catastrophe, but it was still a tragedy,” Stewart said.

He then honoured firefighter Corey Comperatore, who died from the shooting.

Stewart shared, “He had given his life in service to his community and he died literally shielding his family.”

The political commentator added, “He’s a reminder that in those moments of crisis, there are helpers, and we can all make a choice to try and be one of those people.”

To note, Donald Trump, the former US president reportedly shot with bullets at his Pennsylvania rally on July 14.

Shots were fired during Trump's speech at the gathering and his security hurried him off stage, according to Sky News,

According to reports, Trump was shot at as he slumped to the ground. After that, security quickly encircled the former president and hurried him off stage. 

Iran responds to US claims of plotting Trump's assassination

Iran responds to US claims of plotting Trump's assassination

Kim Kardashian shares joyful pictures from her trip to India

Kim Kardashian shares joyful pictures from her trip to India

King Charles announces key legislative agenda at State Opening of Parliament

King Charles announces key legislative agenda at State Opening of Parliament

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes

Trending News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Adele confirms major break from music industry
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Emma Roberts is officially engaged to beau Cody John
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes back together? Couple spotted at Copa America
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Will Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's post-wedding celebrations continue in London?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Anant-Radhika wedding: World-reputed chefs bring unique tastes to the wedding table
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal who confessed love first in latest couple challenge
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Radhika Merchant exudes royalty in FIRST pictures from her 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman change 'Deadpool & Wolverine' title to 'Absolutely Wolvie'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher say ‘I Do’ in secret Caribbean wedding
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Kim, Khloe Kardashian make a splash at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding event
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
'Mirzapur' season 4 announced after season 3 sets new records: Details
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spend second wedding anniversary apart amid marital woes
Malala Yousafzai spends birthday with Afghan girls in London