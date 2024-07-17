Jon Stewart on Trump assassination attempt: 'We dodged a catastrophe'

Jon Stewart reflected on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, describing it as a narrowly avoided catastrophe.
Tuesday night, the American comedian made a comeback to the "Daily Show" desk, where he discussed the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump during a rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.
“We dodged a catastrophe, but it was still a tragedy,” Stewart said.
He then honoured firefighter Corey Comperatore, who died from the shooting.
Stewart shared, “He had given his life in service to his community and he died literally shielding his family.”
The political commentator added, “He’s a reminder that in those moments of crisis, there are helpers, and we can all make a choice to try and be one of those people.”
To note, Donald Trump, the former US president reportedly shot with bullets at his Pennsylvania rally on July 14.
Shots were fired during Trump's speech at the gathering and his security hurried him off stage, according to Sky News,
According to reports, Trump was shot at as he slumped to the ground. After that, security quickly encircled the former president and hurried him off stage.