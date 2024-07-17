Lisa Kudrow recalls Sandra Bullock calling her Phoebe in real life: ‘I love this’

Lisa Kudrow, who played the beloved character Phoebe Buffay in the hit sitcom Friends for 10 years, has revealed that she's often confused with her character in real life - and Sandra Bullock is one of those.
During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, July 16, Lisa shared a hilarious encounter with Sandra Bullock when she was asked, "How often do people call you Phoebe?”
"Oh my God I just love this … I was at a party — a big party — and I was talking to Sandra Bullock,” she explained.
Lisa went on to share, “And we were talking and she’s like, ‘Well, I guess you’ll just have to talk to yourself, Phoebe.’”
“She called me Phoebe. She caught herself. She went, ‘What’d I just do?’”” Lisa recalled of Sandra with a laugh.
When asked about rewatching the show, Lisa confessed, "I do [watch it] now, but I didn’t forever. I couldn’t watch it. I couldn’t watch myself at all … even if I wanted to, the embarrassment of someone walking into the room [and seeing me watch Friends].”
Lisa Kudrow starred on Friends for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004, alongside the late Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc.