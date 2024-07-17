Royal

King Charles says Sir Keir Starmer has sworn to ‘get Britain building’

King Charles confirms Sir Keir Starmer’s housing ideas

  • July 17, 2024


Sir Keir Starmer has made an interesting promise to “get Britain building” during King Charles’ speech today, on July 17.

He has vowed as United Kingdom’s new prime minister to seek developments for housing and infrastructure projects through changing the current law system based on planning.

This is also a promise that was heavily repeated in Labour party’s general election campaign.

Reiterating the same, King Charles said, “My ministers will get Britain building, including through planning reform, as they seek to accelerate the delivery of high quality infrastructure.”

“They will also pursue sustainable growth by encouraging investment in industry, skills, and new technologies” he added.

In her first speech as the new chancellor last week, Rachel Reeves had already announced the government’s planning intentions beforehand, as per Sky News.

She spoke of reintroducing mandatory housing targets, which were previously abandoned by the Conservatives.

And, like King Charles, the United Kingdom’s first ever female chancellor going down in history mentioned about creating a separate taskforce for this particular job.

“To accelerate stalled housing sites in our country,” she made her objective as Sir Keir Starmer’s party worker clear.

