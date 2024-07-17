Entertainment

Deepika Padukone sheds light on misconceptions about diet

  by Web Desk
  July 17, 2024
Mom to be Deepika Padukone talked about her dietary routine.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the Gehraiyaan star dropped a post giving a peek into her dietary rules.

The pictures shared were merely a collage of desserts and snacks reflecting on her diet.

She penned a long note expressing, " Surprised to see this on my feed? Well I eat !!! And I eat well!! Ask anyone who knows me. So don't believe anything else you might hear or read. The trick ? Balance, Consistency and Listening to your body."


She continued, " There seems to be a lot of misunderstanding around the word ' Diet' means to starve, to eat less and to eat all of the things we detest. What diet really means is the total of all the food and drink consumed by an individual."

Further shedding light on her dietary plan the Chennai Express star expressed, " I have always as long as I remember followed a balanced diet. And it is for me a way of life. I have never followed a diet that I cannot be consistent with or one that is a fad."

In conclusion, the actress admitted to have desserts and snacks.

Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child with actor husband Ranveer Singh. 

