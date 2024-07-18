Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo go house hunting hand in hand

Stranger Things costars Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo went from fighting Demogorgons to finding dream homes in NYC.
On Wednesday, July 17, the pair, who have grown up on the show since age 13, were seen hand-in-hand, exploring the city's real estate with Matarazzo's girlfriend, Elizabeth Yu.
The trio was photographed checking out multiple properties, with Wolfhard and Matarazzo dressed in casual attire, complete with baseball caps and sneakers.
Yu opted for a similar look and donned a white T-shirt with light-wash blue barrel jeans, accessorized with round sunglasses and a black baguette purse.
The appearance comes just days after Netflix released a first look at the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things.
The teaser provided behind-the-scenes footage of the series stars and creators, who expressed their emotions about concluding the show.
Matarazzo, who has played Dustin Henderson at the show has, said, "You just remember why you're doing it and how much fun you have.”
Meanwhile, Wolfhard, who portrays Mike Wheeler, showed excitment to reunite with the original cast members, saying, “I’m excited to have scenes with the original four.”
Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo will return for the final season alongside a star-studded cast, including Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke. Joseph Quinn, and many more.
Strager Things season 5’s premiere date has yet to be announced.