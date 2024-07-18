Nick Jonas celebrates Priyanka Chopra's birthday with heartfelt PDA photos

Nick Jonas celebrated Priyanka Chopra's birthday by sharing intimate, PDA-filled moments on social media, offering fans a heartwarming glimpse into their affectionate and loving relationship.
Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday the Jumanji star shared a carousel of mushy photos to celebrate his wife the Citadel starlet's birthday by showering love on her.
Jonas shared the throwback photos from their beach vacation as they can be seen locking lips in the picture.
In a shared post, he also dropped a sweet candid photo of the two holding hands on a beach. Priyanka posed in a yellow swimsuit in a pool picture, and also a sun-kissed photo of the birthday girl.
Jonas captioned the post, “The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love.”
Soon after he dropped the adorable post the fans couldn’t hold love and flocked to the comment section to shower appreciation on them.
One fan wrote, “The luckiest guy and the most luckiest girl!!! Happy birthday,” while another noted, “Happy birthday mama Malti, keep soaring.”
To note, recently, Nick travelled to India with Priyanka and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, their daughter. The pair tied the knot in 2018, visited India to attend the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant extravagant wedding.