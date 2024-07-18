Entertainment

Nick Jonas celebrates Priyanka Chopra's birthday with heartfelt PDA photos

Nick Jonas shares PDA-filled birthday moments with Priyanka Chopra

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
Nick Jonas celebrates Priyanka Chopras birthday with heartfelt PDA photos
Nick Jonas celebrates Priyanka Chopra's birthday with heartfelt PDA photos

Nick Jonas celebrated Priyanka Chopra's birthday by sharing intimate, PDA-filled moments on social media, offering fans a heartwarming glimpse into their affectionate and loving relationship.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday the Jumanji star shared a carousel of mushy photos to celebrate his wife the Citadel starlet's birthday by showering love on her.

Jonas shared the throwback photos from their beach vacation as they can be seen locking lips in the picture.

In a shared post, he also dropped a sweet candid photo of the two holding hands on a beach. Priyanka posed in a yellow swimsuit in a pool picture, and also a sun-kissed photo of the birthday girl.

Jonas captioned the post, “The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love.”


Soon after he dropped the adorable post the fans couldn’t hold love and flocked to the comment section to shower appreciation on them.

One fan wrote, “The luckiest guy and the most luckiest girl!!! Happy birthday,” while another noted, “Happy birthday mama Malti, keep soaring.”

To note, recently, Nick travelled to India with Priyanka and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, their daughter. The pair tied the knot in 2018, visited India to attend the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant extravagant wedding.

Britney Spears defends Kate Beckinsale from internet trolls

Britney Spears defends Kate Beckinsale from internet trolls
Johnny Depp rocks stage with Andrea Bocelli in electrifying tribute to Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp rocks stage with Andrea Bocelli in electrifying tribute to Jeff Beck
Sonakshi Sinha talks struggles before landing role in ‘Heeramandi’

Sonakshi Sinha talks struggles before landing role in ‘Heeramandi’
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast

John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast

Entertainment News

John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome their first child
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Britney Spears defends Kate Beckinsale from internet trolls
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Johnny Depp rocks stage with Andrea Bocelli in electrifying tribute to Jeff Beck
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo go house hunting hand in hand
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Blake Lively unveils rare ‘Family Portrait’ without Ryan Reynolds
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Sofia Vergara bags Emmy Awards nomination for ‘Modern Family’
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Angelina Jolie urges Brad Pitt to 'end the fighting' amid longstanding legal battle
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Selena Gomez breaks silence on her first ever Emmy nomination
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Travis Kelce showers love on Taylor Swift at Eras Tour show
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor discuss kids amid Sofía Vergara claims
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Katrina Kaif overwhelmed with all the love on her birthday: 'Thankyou'