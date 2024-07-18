Entertainment

Joe Jonas announces solo album 'Music for People Who Believe in Love'

Joe Jonas announced release date of long-awaited solo album after Sophie Turner divorce

  July 18, 2024


Following a challenging year marked by his highly publicized divorce from actress Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas has been channeling his energy into his music career.

On Wednesday, July 17, Joe announced the release of his new solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, which is set to drop on October 18.

According to a press release, the album is a heartfelt collection of songs that reflect Joe's personal experiences and emotions.

"This album is a celebration of gratitude, hope, and love. These songs reflect on my life from a bird’s-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me," Joe, expressed in a press release.

He went on to share, "When we take a moment to breathe, pause, and reflect on the positives, my hope is that we can find acceptance and ultimately peace in the present moment."

“It’s okay to cry and mourn a loss – it’s part of the process to take care of ourselves and eventually enables us to be there for the people we care about,” the Jonas Brother member added.

Joe concluded, "This album is a reflection and celebration of life. I hope it brings you as much joy as it brought me creating it. Please enjoy!"

Joe Jonas’ single, Work It Out, is set to release on July 19, which marks his first solo release since his 2011 album Fast Life.

