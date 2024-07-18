Royal

King Charles plans to ‘get on with life’ after major snub from Prince Harry

The monarch is extremely ‘hurt’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024


King Charles has decided to “get on with life” after major snub from son Prince Harry.

His majesty was reportedly disappointed and “hurt” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they planned to move out from UK.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle also opened up about their strained relationship with the Royal Family during the interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

A royal expert revealed that remarks made by the former royal couple has left the monarch deeply “hurt”.

Robert Hardman exclaimed in his book Charles III: New King. New Court that Charles is determined to "get on with life".

He wrote, "Of course, the King is extremely sad about Harry and Meghan but there is a sense of exasperation, that he has done what he can and now he is King, there are many more things to think about. He has tried listening. Now he just says: 'I don't want to know what the problem is. I'm just getting on with my life".

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February this year. Prince Harry even went to Buckingham Palace to meet his father. 

