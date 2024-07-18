Entertainment

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome their first child

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are on cloud nine as they welcome their baby girl!

In a joyous announcement, Richa and Ali revealed the arrival of their baby girl on July 16.

The beloved couple shared their delight and gratitude in a joint statement, saying, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."

This exciting news comes after the Richa recently shared stunning maternity shoot photos on Instagram with a heartfelt caption, showcasing her love and eagerness to welcome their new addition.

“Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9, through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies. May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!

Richa and Ali, who met on the sets of Fukrey, tied the knot in 2020 and celebrated with their friends and family after two years on September 2022.

On the work front, Ali Fazal was recently seen in the third season of Mirzapur, while Richa Chadha starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

