Janhvi Kapoor hospitalised with ‘severe’ infection: Details

Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly hospitalised after falling ill with ‘severe food poisoning’.
According to Indian media reports, the Bawaal starlet was taken to a hospital on Thursday, July 18, with a serious bout of food poisoning, where she was then admitted owing to the severity of her condition.
Talking to ETimes, Janhvi’s father, producer Boney Kapoor, confirmed that the actress was currently admitted to a hospital. He also revealed that she is expected to stay there for one or two days, until her condition gets better.
More details are currently unclear, including which hospital Janhvi was taken to.
This comes just a few days after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s internet-breaking wedding festivities, where Janhvi proved to be a showstopping guest, thanks to her stunning choice of outfits.
From her jaw-dropping peacock ensemble at one event, to her dripping in gold at another, Janhvi’s looks sure turned heads at the weeks-long festivities, and her recent Instagram posts are proof!