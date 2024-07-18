Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor hospitalised with ‘severe’ infection: Details

Janhvi Kapoor has been hospitalised with a severe infection, her father Boney Kapoor has confirmed

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor has been hospitalised with a severe infection, her father Boney Kapoor has confirmed
Janhvi Kapoor has been hospitalised with a severe infection, her father Boney Kapoor has confirmed

Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly hospitalised after falling ill with ‘severe food poisoning’.

According to Indian media reports, the Bawaal starlet was taken to a hospital on Thursday, July 18, with a serious bout of food poisoning, where she was then admitted owing to the severity of her condition.

Talking to ETimes, Janhvi’s father, producer Boney Kapoor, confirmed that the actress was currently admitted to a hospital. He also revealed that she is expected to stay there for one or two days, until her condition gets better.

More details are currently unclear, including which hospital Janhvi was taken to.

This comes just a few days after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s internet-breaking wedding festivities, where Janhvi proved to be a showstopping guest, thanks to her stunning choice of outfits.

From her jaw-dropping peacock ensemble at one event, to her dripping in gold at another, Janhvi’s looks sure turned heads at the weeks-long festivities, and her recent Instagram posts are proof!

Kate Middleton blocks family vacation to pen supportive message

Kate Middleton blocks family vacation to pen supportive message
King Charles plans to ‘get on with life’ after major snub from Prince Harry

King Charles plans to ‘get on with life’ after major snub from Prince Harry
Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick denies bonding with stepdad Travis Baker

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick denies bonding with stepdad Travis Baker
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting

Entertainment News

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Khloe Kardashian to seek ‘therapy’ for mental well-being?
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Matthew Perry searched for 'friends' on adult site during his last days
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Indian influencer Aanvi Kamdar dies filming Instagram reel at water fall
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Shraddha Kapoor ready to marry beau Rahul Mody?
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Joe Jonas announces solo album 'Music for People Who Believe in Love'
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome their first child
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Britney Spears defends Kate Beckinsale from internet trolls
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Johnny Depp rocks stage with Andrea Bocelli in electrifying tribute to Jeff Beck
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Nick Jonas celebrates Priyanka Chopra's birthday with heartfelt PDA photos
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo go house hunting hand in hand
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Blake Lively unveils rare ‘Family Portrait’ without Ryan Reynolds