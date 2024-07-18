Matthew Perry searched for 'friends' on adult site during his last days

Matthew Perry, the beloved Friends actor, spent his final days searching for companionship on an adults-only website, as per Radar Online.
Perry, 54, allegedly messaged two 21-year-old models on the site, asking if they wanted to be "friends - and maybe more,” according to the outlet.
"He was clearly in a bad way and reached out to these two girls mainly for friendship," a source close to the models revealed.
They went on to share, “He had a few conversations with them in the days before his death, and apart from a few flirty jokes he made, it was clear what he was really after was friendship.”
The models, who wish to remain anonymous, described Perry's messages as "funny" and "gentlemanly." One of them said, "He loved to play on the word 'friends' given his obvious fame playing Chandler on Friends."
“He would say he was only online to find friends and friendship, and that he thought sites like the one they were on were a lot easier for him to try and find it as he was too famous to be on others,” the insider shared.
Perry's last interaction with the models was just days before his death on October 28, 2023, due to an accidental overdose of ketamine.
“He came across as a real gentleman, who was just really lonely,” the insider clarified.