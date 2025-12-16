Saif Ali Khan confesses early jealousy in relationship with Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan admits being jealous about Kareena Kapoor working with other actors in their dating days.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the Love Aj Kal star recalled his jealousy during Kareena’s collaborations with other actors and shared how their relationship strengthened over the years.
Saif admitted to feeling insecure and jealous at the thought of Kareena working with other actors.
He mentioned, “In the beginning, I wasn’t very easy to deal with. Maybe I was a bit jealous and unsure of how to react to her working with other men. It was all new. These are emotions you need to process maturely, and you need a lot of trust and belief in each other.”
The Race star noted, “When things are new, and if you’re naturally insecure in a relationship, it can be tricky to navigate. Normally, I had gone out with girls who had nothing to do with movies as such. The one that struck me was that my rivals would be her allies, and I was like, ‘How do you work that’. But love triumphs that.”
He emphasized that Kareena’s happiness is his top priority, even if it involves celebrating a rival’s triumph.
Speculation about Kareena and Saif’s relationship began on Tashan, but they confirmed it publicly in 2007.
They married in 2012, and have two sons, Taimur (2016) and Jehangir (2021).