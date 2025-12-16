Karan Johar makes surprise claim about Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding 

Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy in December 2017

Karan Johar has recently sent the internet into a frenzy after making a cryptic remark about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding.

During a roundtable conversation, Anushka-Virat’s wedding planner, Devika Narain, opened up about their high-profile wedding, which brought a huge change in people’s approach towards weddings.

According to The Indian Express, to which Karan Johar, who was sitting with popular Indian actors, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, labelled their marriage ceremony a "covert operation" because no one knew about it until the big day.

"The texture and DNA of weddings, especially destination weddings, have changed. I would give absolute credit to the Anushka-Virat wedding, because I remember the whole country woke up to this wedding, no one knew it was happening," the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor noted.

He continued, "It was a covert operation, almost. There wasn’t even a single hint that something like this was going to happen. From her wedding walk to this location, and just them, everybody fell in love." 

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot secretly in Italy on December 11, 2017, after dating since 2013.  

