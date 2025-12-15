Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan issues apology after bike controversy

Sohail Khan has issued a public apology after a video of him riding a high-end motorcycle on Mumbai roads without a helmet went viral.
The clip, which drew heavy criticism on social media, showed him riding his INR 17 lakh bike in the Bandra area, prompting road safety concerns and compliance with traffic regulations.
Responding to the backlash, Sohail turned to his Instagram account on Sunday, December 14, posting a screenshot from the video of himself riding the bike.
Addressing the viral incident, the Tubelight actor began with urging other riders to prioritise safety, as he cited feeling "claustrophobic" as the reason for not wearing a helmet himself.
However, he acknowledged that it's "no excuse to not wear one," adding, "Riding has always been my passion since childhood. It began with BMX cycles, and now I ride bikes. I mostly ride late nights when there is not much traffic to cut risks that too, at a slow pace and with my car following me."
In the lengthy social media post, Sohail vowed to make a "genuine effort" to get over his concerns and wear helmet and follow traffic regulations.
"I salute all the riders for wearing their helmets at all times despite the discomfort as it is necessary for our safety. It is better to be safe than sorry. Once again, I am really sorry," he concluded.
Sohail Khan's recent stunt has opened a fresh discourse on celebrities and road safety.