  By Hania Jamil
How Pakistan's YouTube scene captivated global viewers in 2025

From Shaveer Jafry's Mafia game show to Rana Hamza Saif's food reviews, Pakistani content has garnered global viewership

Pakistani content creators are taking over YouTube with their compelling storytelling and artistic touch.

The milestone numbers are a prominent witness of Pakistan's talent, as over 95,000 local channels have crossed the 10,000-subscriber mark, while more than 13,000 channels have exceeded 100,000 subscribers.

Moreover, over 1,000 Pakistani channels have bagged the one million subscribers milestone, highlighting the country's transformation into a digital content powerhouse.

These channels not only attract the local audience but also have proven to have a significant global footprint, as over 60% of watch time for Pakistani content comes from viewers outside Pakistan.

One of the major reasons for such prominent global attraction is the diversity of content. Creators are diving in every pool, from gripping dramas and culinary adventures to insightful podcasts, fashion and lifestyle content, educational explainers, and documentaries.

Creators are dropping longer and high-production content that rivals traditional television.

From Shaveer Jafry's Mafia game show to Rana Hamza Saif's hour-long food reviews, the YouTube game has been changed forever.

Notably, Pakistani creators are also finding success in specialised content areas that cater to specific passions and interests.

