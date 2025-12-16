'12th Fail' star Vikrant Massey win big during 2025 Filmfare OTT Awards 

Indian superstar has once again created history during this year’s Filmfare OTT Awards ceremony.
On Monday, December 15th, the Haseen Dilruba actor registered yet another big win as he bagged the Best Actor (Critics) Film category’s accolade.
According to Times Now, Massey won the biggest category for his exceptional performance in his superhit thriller-drama movie, Sector 36.
In a candid conversation with media persons at the red carpet, the 38-year-old Indian actor spoke about his achievement, while revealing his favorite OTT performance of the year.
He also described 2025 as his best year, reflecting on the past year, the 12th Fail actor shared that he feels proud of himself and the journey he has undertaken, both personally and professionally.
When the Indian actor asked about something unexpected that happened in 2025, something that was not on his bingo card, Vikrant pointed to a major milestone in his career.
The honor, he admitted, was something he had never imagined and remains one of the most surprising and fulfilling moments of the year.
For the unversed, Vikrant Massey's film, Sector 36, directed by Aditiya Nimbalker, premiered on Netflix on September 13, 2024.