Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

'12th Fail' star Vikrant Massey win big during 2025 Filmfare OTT Awards

Vikrant Massey creates history at this year's Filmfare OTT awards ceremony

  • By Fatima Hassan
12th Fail star Vikrant Massey win big during 2025 Filmfare OTT Awards
'12th Fail' star Vikrant Massey win big during 2025 Filmfare OTT Awards 

Indian superstar has once again created history during this year’s Filmfare OTT Awards ceremony.

On Monday, December 15th, the Haseen Dilruba actor registered yet another big win as he bagged the Best Actor (Critics) Film category’s accolade. 

According to Times Now, Massey won the biggest category for his exceptional performance in his superhit thriller-drama movie, Sector 36.

In a candid conversation with media persons at the red carpet, the 38-year-old Indian actor spoke about his achievement, while revealing his favorite OTT performance of the year.

He also described 2025 as his best year, reflecting on the past year, the 12th Fail actor shared that he feels proud of himself and the journey he has undertaken, both personally and professionally.  

When the Indian actor asked about something unexpected that happened in 2025, something that was not on his bingo card, Vikrant pointed to a major milestone in his career.

The honor, he admitted, was something he had never imagined and remains one of the most surprising and fulfilling moments of the year.

For the unversed, Vikrant Massey's film, Sector 36, directed by Aditiya Nimbalker, premiered on Netflix on September 13, 2024. 

Karan Johar makes surprise claim about Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding

Karan Johar makes surprise claim about Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding
Ranveer Singh breaks silence on 'Dhurandhar' success amid busy schedule

Ranveer Singh breaks silence on 'Dhurandhar' success amid busy schedule
Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh win big praise after 'Dhurandhar' huge success

Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh win big praise after 'Dhurandhar' huge success
How Pakistan's YouTube scene captivated global viewers in 2025

How Pakistan's YouTube scene captivated global viewers in 2025
Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan issues apology after bike controversy

Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan issues apology after bike controversy
Kriti Sanon gives explosive response on ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ criticism

Kriti Sanon gives explosive response on ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ criticism
Kapil Sharma breaks silence on flirting in ‘Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’

Kapil Sharma breaks silence on flirting in ‘Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’
Hania Amir hypes ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ with buzz-worthy post

Hania Amir hypes ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ with buzz-worthy post
Priyanka Chopra cozies up to Nick Jonas after exciting India trip

Priyanka Chopra cozies up to Nick Jonas after exciting India trip
Ali Fazal concludes ‘Lahore 1947’ filming after ‘Mirzapur’

Ali Fazal concludes ‘Lahore 1947’ filming after ‘Mirzapur’
Armeena Khan shares painful health update from wheelchair: ‘Fighting battles’

Armeena Khan shares painful health update from wheelchair: ‘Fighting battles’
'Dhurandhar' casting director addresses Ranveer-Sara age gap controversy

'Dhurandhar' casting director addresses Ranveer-Sara age gap controversy

Popular News

England’s doctors to strike for five days as flu cases rise sharply

England’s doctors to strike for five days as flu cases rise sharply
2 hours ago
Brian Walshe found guilty in horrifying murder of wife Ana

Brian Walshe found guilty in horrifying murder of wife Ana
3 hours ago
Aryna Sabalenka named WTA Player of the Year for second consecutive year

Aryna Sabalenka named WTA Player of the Year for second consecutive year
3 hours ago