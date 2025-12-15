Trending
  By Hania Jamil
Ranveer Singh breaks silence on 'Dhurandhar' success amid busy schedule

'Dhurandhar' is continuing to shatter box office records, 10 days after its official release

Ranveer Singh breaks silence on 'Dhurandhar' success amid busy schedule

Ranveer Singh has made an emotional admission as Dhurandhar continues to break box office records.

On Monday, December 15, the Gully Boy actor turned to his Instagram account to share a cryptic message as the social media continues to buzz with the success of the film.

The Instagram Story, penned in Hindi, read, "Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki wo waqt aane par badalti hai...Lekin filhal...Nazar aur sabr [Destiny has a very beautiful habit of changing when the time is right...but for now...focus and patience]."

Picture Credit: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram
Picture Credit: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram 

According to the trade website Sacnilk, after its 10-day run at the box office, Dhurandhar has bagged INR 353.18 crore in India.

Prior to the release, Ranveer's career had seen a mix of highs and lows at the box office.

As Ranveer closes 2025 on a high note, the actor's schedule for next year is already packed, as his apocalyptic film, tentatively titled Pralay, is now gearing up to go on floors, with filming expected to begin by mid-2026.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Pralay will roll after Ranveer wraps up his commitments for Don 3.

