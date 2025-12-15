Kriti Sanon gives explosive response on ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ criticism

Trending
Kriti Sanon isn’t in the mood of taking any criticism!

During a recent interview with Zoom, the Dilwale actress broke her silence on the massive criticism of her new film Tere Ishk Mein, which was released in the end of last month.

The romantic drama film, which stars Sanon opposite Dhanush, has garnered attention for its deeply moving storyline.

However, on the other hand, it has also faced criticism from some social media users who have described the story and its characters as “toxic.”

The Do Patti actress said that words like “toxic” and “red flag” are being used more often when people talk about movies and relationships.

Acknowledging that everyone perceives stories differently, she expressed that discussion and different opinions are a healthy and important part of storytelling.

"Toxic and red flag, these terms have become very common now. It is great that it is being discussed. Debate is a great part of it. At the end, a lot of people are feeling like both are right and wrong at some points," she stated.

The Heropanti actress added, "Your moral compass is not towards one person, which is great because human beings make mistakes. If your heart is not wrong or you're not an evil person and you made a mistake, there's always a reason why you did what you did. It is a perspective."

In the interview, Sanon also addressed the strong reactions towards her character Mukti, who decides to give her child to her husband.

"She is destroyed in her own world. Someone who is as empathetic as her and feels and cares so much - imagine the kind of guilt that person would carry," noted the actress.

Continuing her statement, Kriti Sanon said, "If they feel they unintentionally also destroyed someone's life and were responsible for someone's death. Her guilt was very big."

Tere Ishk Mein was released on November 28, 2025.

