Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh win big praise after 'Dhurandhar' huge success 

  By Fatima Hassan
  • By Fatima Hassan
Bollywood’s renowned actors, Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh, received immense praise after their new movie, Dhurandhar, created history at the box office. 

Aditya Dhar's latest directorial action film, which was initially released in theatres on December 5, has fans, including several Indian superstars, who are still raving about the exceptional acting performances.

Last week, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi-famed actress and BJP leader Smriti Irani issued a hilarious appeal for Akshaye, who portrayed a Pakistani gangster as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar.

Irani took to her Instagram Stories to share her opinion as she reviewed the film, stating, "When Akshaye Khanna has surpassed all expectations & you too want to yell... De Do Oscar (give Oscar.)"

However, Smriti Irani is not the one who recommended Dhurandhar star for the Oscar; another newlywed Indian actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, also praised Ranveer Singh for his remarkable appearance in the movie.

Samantha wrote in her post, "Still buzzing after #dhurandhar. The big screen experience, the immersion, the thrill. And @ranveersingh. Unreal. A shapeshifter, a joy, forever a fan."

It is important to note that Dhurandhar staggered at least 353.18 crore net at the box office since its release earlier this month.

After the buzzing success of the action movie, fans are now eagerly awaiting the Dhurandhar 2, which is reportedly premiering in theatres on March 19, 2026. 

