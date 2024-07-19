Trending

Chris Hemsworth showers love on wife Elsa Pataky with birthday tribute

Chris Hemsworth celebrates wife Elsa Pataky's birthday with touching tribute

  by Web Desk
  July 19, 2024
Chris Hemsworth showers love on wife Elsa Pataky with birthday tribute
Chris Hemsworth showers love on wife Elsa Pataky with birthday tribute

Chris Hemsworth celebrated his wife Elsa Pataky's birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

The Thor star took to his Instagram account on July 18 to shower love on his wife the Fast Five starlet to mark the special occasion.

In a shared post, Hemsworth embraced his wife and grinned broadly from the set of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, where he was dressed as the warlord Dementus in the outback of Australia.

Another snap featured, the 12-year-old daughter India Rose and the 10-year-old twin brothers Sasha and Tristan having supper with the couple.

The Avengers star also included a picture of Pataky grinning endearingly in front of some shells and rocks.

Hemsworth dropped an image of Pataky and him from the Thor: Love and Thunder set to complete the post. Hemsworth as "God of Thunder," while Pataky dressed as Wolf Woman.


He captioned the adorable carousel, “Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady @elsapataky."

Shortly after the Extraction star shared the post, the fans swamped to the comment section to shower love on them.

One fan wrote, “Lovely fantastic family,” while another commented, “So epic !!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ELSA.”

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky married a few months after crossing paths in 2010.

In 2012, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named India. Two years later, in 2014, the couple welcomed twin boys, Tristan and Sasha.

