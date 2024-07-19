Virat Kohli speaks out on past rift with head coach Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli has made his stance clear about the past conflicts with the new head coach, Gautam Gambhir.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Gautam Gambhir as the head coach on July 9, after the exit of Rahul Dravid.
According to NDTV, people were wondering how Kohli would react to this decision, as both players did not have a very friendly relationship in the past. Two cricketers had a fiery clash during the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently, when Gambhir was working as a mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders.
However, Kohli has assured the BCCI that his differences with the head coach in the past will not affect their relationship while working within the team for the benefit of the Indian team.
Gautam Gambhir breaks silence about his clash with Virat Kohli
A few months ago, Gambhir also spoke about his relationship with Kohli, saying, “The perception is far from reality. My relationship with Virat Kohli is something this country doesn't need to know. He has as much right as I do to express himself and help our respective teams win. Our relation is not to give masala to the public.”