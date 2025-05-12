Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy lowkey outing amid breakup rumour

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping a low-profile since the Kansas City Chiefs's defeat in 2025 Super Bowl

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 12, 2025
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy lowkey outing amid breakup rumour
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy lowkey outing amid breakup rumour

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going strong as ever despite the ongoing break-up rumours.

The love-struck pair have been keeping a low profile, however, they have finally treated their fans with a joint appearance.

On Sunday, May 11, Taylor and Travis enjoyed outing together in Philadelphia.

Picture credit: tayvisnation/ X
Picture credit: tayvisnation/ X

For the date, the couple kept it quite simple, as Taylor was slipped in a stunning black-floral dress, while the 35-year-old player was wearing a cream polo.

The Cardigan crooner and the Kansas City Chief's (KCC) tight end have been at the centre of media attention since their relationship first became public in September 2023.

Ever since they began dating, the duo have never shied away from showing support for each other.

During the NFL season, Taylor marked multiple visits to the games to support her beau, meanwhile Travis also made several appearances at her record-breaking Eras Tour concerts.

However, since February - when KCC's lost 2025 Super Bowl loss against Philadelphia Eagles - they have taken a step back from public eyes.

Taylor Swift adorable gesture for Travis Kelce and the team

Taylor also made headlines for showing her adorable in-love side as she supported Travis and his team.

According to a fan-video, the Lover singer showed off her baking skills to make some treats for the crew working with her beau on a recent photo-shoot.

Taylor made Travis's favourite homemade snack, Pop-Tarts, to give as a present to personnel assisting the player as he worked with American Eagle.

In a video going viral, Taylor seemingly sent an adorable box of sweets for the teams with a message noting, "Have a great shoot!"

The pop-icon signed the box - which featured Pop-Tart flavours including strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry - with "Love."

This outing also came after Taylor was subpoenaed in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal case.

The suit follows multiple allegations from both sides and is scheduled for March 2026.

White House to accept $400 million luxury jet from Qatar for Air Force One

White House to accept $400 million luxury jet from Qatar for Air Force One
Taylor Swift shows support for Travis Kelce's team with heartfelt gesture

Taylor Swift shows support for Travis Kelce's team with heartfelt gesture

Prince William, Kate Middleton officially introduce George to royal duties

Prince William, Kate Middleton officially introduce George to royal duties

King Felipe, Letizia honor Mauthausen victims on 80th liberation anniversary

King Felipe, Letizia honor Mauthausen victims on 80th liberation anniversary
Taylor Swift shows support for Travis Kelce's team with heartfelt gesture
Taylor Swift shows support for Travis Kelce's team with heartfelt gesture
Justin Bieber honors mom Pattie Mallette with emotional Mother's Day tribute
Justin Bieber honors mom Pattie Mallette with emotional Mother's Day tribute
Hailey Bieber celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming baby Jack: See
Hailey Bieber celebrates first Mother’s Day after welcoming baby Jack: See
Jennifer Aniston melts hearts with emotional Mother's Day tribute
Jennifer Aniston melts hearts with emotional Mother's Day tribute
Amber Heard reveals secretly welcoming twins in moving Mother's Day post
Amber Heard reveals secretly welcoming twins in moving Mother's Day post
Reese Witherspoon celebrates her ‘unique’ kids in heartfelt Mother’s Day post
Reese Witherspoon celebrates her ‘unique’ kids in heartfelt Mother’s Day post
Justin Timberlake pays tribute to 'superwoman' Jessica Biel on Mother's Day
Justin Timberlake pays tribute to 'superwoman' Jessica Biel on Mother's Day
Jennifer Aniston’s stalker attends court ‘shirtless’ after crashing into her home
Jennifer Aniston’s stalker attends court ‘shirtless’ after crashing into her home
Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie on Mother’s Day
Kris Jenner pens sweet note for Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie on Mother’s Day
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins celebrates her 'first’ Mother’s Day
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins celebrates her 'first’ Mother’s Day
'The Scripts' Danny O'Donoghue marries longtime girlfriend Anais Niang
'The Scripts' Danny O'Donoghue marries longtime girlfriend Anais Niang
David Beckham wishes Victoria ‘Mother’s Day’ after Brooklyn ‘cut’ ties
David Beckham wishes Victoria ‘Mother’s Day’ after Brooklyn ‘cut’ ties