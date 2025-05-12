Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy lowkey outing amid breakup rumour

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going strong as ever despite the ongoing break-up rumours.
The love-struck pair have been keeping a low profile, however, they have finally treated their fans with a joint appearance.
On Sunday, May 11, Taylor and Travis enjoyed outing together in Philadelphia.
For the date, the couple kept it quite simple, as Taylor was slipped in a stunning black-floral dress, while the 35-year-old player was wearing a cream polo.
The Cardigan crooner and the Kansas City Chief's (KCC) tight end have been at the centre of media attention since their relationship first became public in September 2023.
Ever since they began dating, the duo have never shied away from showing support for each other.
During the NFL season, Taylor marked multiple visits to the games to support her beau, meanwhile Travis also made several appearances at her record-breaking Eras Tour concerts.
However, since February - when KCC's lost 2025 Super Bowl loss against Philadelphia Eagles - they have taken a step back from public eyes.
Taylor Swift adorable gesture for Travis Kelce and the team
Taylor also made headlines for showing her adorable in-love side as she supported Travis and his team.
According to a fan-video, the Lover singer showed off her baking skills to make some treats for the crew working with her beau on a recent photo-shoot.
Taylor made Travis's favourite homemade snack, Pop-Tarts, to give as a present to personnel assisting the player as he worked with American Eagle.
In a video going viral, Taylor seemingly sent an adorable box of sweets for the teams with a message noting, "Have a great shoot!"
The pop-icon signed the box - which featured Pop-Tart flavours including strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry - with "Love."
This outing also came after Taylor was subpoenaed in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal case.
The suit follows multiple allegations from both sides and is scheduled for March 2026.