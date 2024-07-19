Sci-Tech

CrowdStrike and Microsoft respond to worldwide Windows outage

Numerous Windows PCs and systems worldwide have gone down, disrupted airlines, banks, businesses, and media

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024
CrowdStrike and Microsoft respond to worldwide Windows outage
CrowdStrike and Microsoft respond to worldwide Windows outage

Numerous Windows PCs and systems worldwide have gone down on Friday, July 19, affecting various businesses including airlines, supermarkets, broadcasters, and software providers.

As per Yahoo Tech, the problem arises from a faulty update in the Falcon Sensor software by cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, causing the infamous "blue screen of death" (BSOD) for many users.

Initially, only CrowdStrike mentioned the issue in an update to customers, with Microsoft remaining silent.

However, both companies have now acknowledged the problem.

A Microsoft spokesperson stated, "We are aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third-party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming."

Meanwhile, CrowdStrike issued a statement saying, "CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not affected. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated, and a fix has been deployed."

While, CrowdStrike President and CEO George Kurtz also posted on social media, confirming the company's active efforts to resolve the issue and advising customers to refer to the support portal for the latest updates.

He emphasised the importance of communicating through official channels to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers.

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka makes surprise return to politics at RNC

Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka makes surprise return to politics at RNC
Anna Faris reflects on working with Matthew Perry in Friends

Anna Faris reflects on working with Matthew Perry in Friends
Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in Russia amid espionage claims

Evan Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in Russia amid espionage claims
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine

Sci-Tech News

Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Global IT outage disrupts airlines, banks, and media
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Microsoft releases Designer app globally for creative image generation
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Gemini AI assistant gets ‘major’ update for lock screen functionality
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
NASA’s Cassini spacecraft reveals new insights into Titan's ‘mysterious’ seas
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Elon Musk delays Tesla's robotaxi launch to October for 'major' design updates
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Scientists discover first cave on Moon: Details Inside
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Google Maps for Android receives ‘major’ interface overhaul
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
WhatsApp may soon allow users to translate messages in different languages
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Elon Musk’s X developing ‘downvoting’ feature to improve reply ranking
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
NASA's James Webb Telescope captures cosmic dance of 'Penguin and Egg' galaxies
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
Elon Musk's X violates EU online content regulations, faces potential fines
Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses British cabinet to boost support for Ukraine
SpaceX Falcon 9 suffers rare failure, threatening Starlink launch