CrowdStrike and Microsoft respond to worldwide Windows outage

Numerous Windows PCs and systems worldwide have gone down on Friday, July 19, affecting various businesses including airlines, supermarkets, broadcasters, and software providers.
As per Yahoo Tech, the problem arises from a faulty update in the Falcon Sensor software by cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, causing the infamous "blue screen of death" (BSOD) for many users.
Initially, only CrowdStrike mentioned the issue in an update to customers, with Microsoft remaining silent.
However, both companies have now acknowledged the problem.
A Microsoft spokesperson stated, "We are aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third-party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming."
Meanwhile, CrowdStrike issued a statement saying, "CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not affected. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated, and a fix has been deployed."
While, CrowdStrike President and CEO George Kurtz also posted on social media, confirming the company's active efforts to resolve the issue and advising customers to refer to the support portal for the latest updates.
He emphasised the importance of communicating through official channels to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers.