Elon Musk takes a dig at Microsoft amid global tech outage

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has criticized Microsoft following a significant global outage that has disrupted multiple sectors.
The issue, which began today, is linked to a problematic update of CrowdStrike’s Falcon sensor, causing widespread system failures and leaving many PCs stuck on the recovery screen.
The outage has impacted airports, businesses, banks, and government offices worldwide.
Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment, "Macrohard >> Microsoft," poking fun at the tech giant during the crisis.
He also shared a meme with the caption, "everything else is down, this app still works," pointing out that while many services are down, X remains operational.
However, both companies have now acknowledged the problem.
A Microsoft spokesperson stated, "We are aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third-party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming."
Meanwhile, CrowdStrike issued a statement saying, "CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not affected. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated, and a fix has been deployed."
While, CrowdStrike President and CEO George Kurtz also posted on social media, confirming the company's active efforts to resolve the issue and advising customers to refer to the support portal for the latest updates.