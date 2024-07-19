Health

Polio virus detected in Gaza sewage amid rising health concerns

Gaza’s Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization have confirmed the presence of the virus in sewage samples

  • July 19, 2024
The polio virus has been detected in sewage samples in Gaza, heightening fears of a potential outbreak.

As per CNN, both Gaza’s Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) have confirmed the presence of the virus in samples collected on June 23 from Khan Younis and Deir al Balah.

The WHO indicated that the virus detected is Poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) and attributed the findings to Gaza’s deteriorating sanitation conditions, worsened by ongoing military actions since the Hamas attacks on October 7.

However, no cases of polio-related paralysis have been reported, the detection of the virus poses a significant risk to residents.

Meanwhile, UN agencies, including UNICEF and UNRWA, are collaborating with local health officials to assess the spread of the virus.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted that the conflict has disrupted health services, leading to conditions that could facilitate the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has urged improved hygiene practices and called for an end to the ongoing violence, warning that the virus in sewage indicates a serious health threat.

Additionally, Gaza had previously eradicated wild polio over 25 years ago, with vaccination coverage reaching 95% in 2022. 

Health News

Tampons contain toxic metals like lead and cadmium: Study
Struggling with sleep? Here are some tips to fix it with your diet
FDA reveals shocking dangers of tattoo ink: Find out
WHO reports alarming rise in global measles outbreaks
Africa launches new ‘cutting-edge’ malaria vaccine
Are you ignoring the side effects of your daily caffeine intake?
Which foods are best for boosting brain health?
Nutrient-packed foods that fuel positivity and combat stress for a happier life
Rabies outbreak among seals in Cape Town raises concerns
Scientists uncover root cause of mysterious disease lupus
Expert reveals ‘key morning strategy’ for effective weight loss
Healthy diet in midlife linked to longer, healthier life, study