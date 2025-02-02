Best time to eat lunch for weight loss, metabolic health, according to experts

Do you know lunch plays a significant role in your overall health?
But what’s the ideal time to eat lunch?
The best time to eat lunch is when it’s about halfway between breakfast and dinner.
Ideally, breakfast and dinner should be no more than 12 hours apart to allow for a significant overnight fasting period, which is beneficial for weight loss and metabolic health.
Adam Collins, a nutrition expert explains that most people eat breakfast and lunch within four hours of each other, as per BritishGQ.
However, leaving a bigger gap between meals, such as eating between 8am and 8pm with lunch around 2pm can provide your body with small fasting periods throughout the day.
Collins recommends waiting at least four hours between meals and avoiding snacks or drinks during this time.
Another nutritionist, Dr Rupy Aujla recommends avoiding refined carbohydrates such as sandwiches, snack bars and granola.
Instead, he recommends focusing on protein and also points out that “if you’re sleepy in the afternoon, think about hydration. Sometimes, people aren’t hungry, they’re just not well hydrated.”
In case, if you skip breakfast, it’s still important to eat within a 10- or 12-hour window and make sure you’re getting proper nutrition from your two meals.
Although, experts typically advise not skipping breakfast, they suggest a middle ground to have a late breakfast around 11am, followed by an afternoon snack in the afternoon and then dinner.