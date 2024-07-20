Entertainment

Selena Gomez finds joy and gratitude ahead of 32nd birthday

'Only Murders In The Building' star' reflects on turning 32 in new post

  • by Web Desk
  • July 20, 2024
Selena Gomez finds joy and gratitude ahead of 32nd birthday
Selena Gomez finds joy and gratitude ahead of 32nd birthday

Selena Gomez reflected on a profound sense of joy and gratitude, attributing her happiness to the supportive people in her life who continually challenge and inspire her as she approaches her 32nd birthday.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Calm Down singer penned a note to embrace turning 32 with gratitude and reflection.

In a shared post, Gomez noted, “Upon reflection I realize with my birthday coming up, 32. I am so grateful that I have been surrounded by human beings that make me better, challenge me, remind me day after day that every moment is a gift. That’s my pure joy. I thank god for the era I’m in. It’s been the best yet.”

Alongside the meaningful caption, she also dropped an adorable selfie with her Only Murders In The Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.


Shortly after Gomez shared the post, the fans flooded to the comment section to express their love for her.

One fan wrote, “Knowing that you are happy is the best thing ever we are so proud of you.”

Another noted, “Love you. Proud of you. 32!!”

The thoughtful reflection from Selena Gomez came over the heels of her first-ever Emmy nomination or her hit drama, Only Murders in the Building.

Selena Gomez finds joy and gratitude ahead of 32nd birthday

Selena Gomez finds joy and gratitude ahead of 32nd birthday
Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany reveal gender of their third kid

Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany reveal gender of their third kid
Kyle Richards celebrates two years of sobriety with a selfie

Kyle Richards celebrates two years of sobriety with a selfie

Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'

Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'

Entertainment News

Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Kyle Richards celebrates two years of sobriety with a selfie
Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Jonathan Bailey talks 'lifetime experience' amid Emmy buzz
Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Halle Berry reflects on 'Catwoman's' disappointing box office performance
Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Anna Faris reflects on working with Matthew Perry in Friends
Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Jennifer Aniston celebrates Emmy nominations with latest post
Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Kevin Jonas, wife Danielle's baby No.3 on the cards?
Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Brittany Mahomes embraces shorter hairstyle ahead of baby No.3
Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Fawad Khan hails Nadeem Baig's directorial 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'
Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Jimmy Fallon marks major milestone with 'The Tonight Show'
Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Richard Simmons' death involved 'no foul play': deets inside
Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'
Hugh Jackman to work with Shah Rukh Khan?