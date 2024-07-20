Selena Gomez finds joy and gratitude ahead of 32nd birthday

Selena Gomez reflected on a profound sense of joy and gratitude, attributing her happiness to the supportive people in her life who continually challenge and inspire her as she approaches her 32nd birthday.
Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Calm Down singer penned a note to embrace turning 32 with gratitude and reflection.
In a shared post, Gomez noted, “Upon reflection I realize with my birthday coming up, 32. I am so grateful that I have been surrounded by human beings that make me better, challenge me, remind me day after day that every moment is a gift. That’s my pure joy. I thank god for the era I’m in. It’s been the best yet.”
Alongside the meaningful caption, she also dropped an adorable selfie with her Only Murders In The Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Shortly after Gomez shared the post, the fans flooded to the comment section to express their love for her.
One fan wrote, “Knowing that you are happy is the best thing ever we are so proud of you.”
Another noted, “Love you. Proud of you. 32!!”
The thoughtful reflection from Selena Gomez came over the heels of her first-ever Emmy nomination or her hit drama, Only Murders in the Building.