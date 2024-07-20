Taylor Swift stuns fans with unique tribute to Travis Kelce at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift surprised fans in Germany by performing a unique mashup of two love songs, including a lyric from Football Helmet seemingly to pay homage to her beau Travis Kelce.
The Lover singer appeared to illustrate how much she loves her NFL lover Travis Kelce on Friday, July 19, during her third Eras Tour performance at Gelsenkirchen, Germany's Veltins Arena.
Swift surprised the fans with an unexpected combination of two vintage love songs, Stay Stay Stay, originally released in 2012 and reissued on Red (Taylor's Version), and Paper Rings, from 2019's Lover album.
She began, "I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings, that's right, you're the one I want," and then sang the line "That's when you came in wearing a football helmet," which is part of her hit Stay, Stay, Stay.
Her song lyrics possessed a special meaning since she romantically linked with her boyfriend the Kansas City Chief tight end in September 2023.
On July 17 and 18, Kelce couldn’t make his entry at the 13th and 14th Eras Tour events.
However, he could not witness the romantic mashup moment from Friday's show as he had to return to the United States for the Chiefs training camp in Missouri.