'Stranger Things' season 5 release date gets new update

Netflix released highly-anticipated ‘Stranger Things' season 5 teaser last week

  July 20, 2024


Netflix hit show Stranger Things season 5 release date might be revealed soon.

The final season would be releasing in 2025, as per the Netflix Q2 2024 Earnings Interview.

The CEO Ted Sarandos shared during the interview, “Looking forward through 2025, you’ve got new seasons of Wednesday, Stranger Things, and The Night Agent, and we’re in production on One Piece, so there’s a ton of excitement there just in our series.”

Last week, Netflix released a teaser of the Stranger Thing, showing the behind the scenes.

In the upcoming series, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux will be joining the cast.

The series creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer can be seen in one clip discussing the filming, “We’re about halfway through filming now and it’s exciting. There’s so much going on. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Stranger Things season 5.”

Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) then took the fans on exciting filming journey of “day one”.

On the other hand, Millie Bobby Brown, who recently got married to her fiance Jake Bongivoi, took a trip down then memory lane of playing Eleven, “I started when I was 10, I’m now turning 20 years old. Feels very weird.”

Fans are excited for the upcoming season.

