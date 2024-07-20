World

Curfew imposed in Bangladesh after deadly clashes over job quotas

The protests in Bangladesh have resulted in at least 103 deaths and hundreds of injuries

  • by Web Desk
  • July 20, 2024
Authorities in Bangladesh have enforced a strict curfew with a "shoot-on-sight" order in Dhaka on Saturday, following violent protests over government job quotas.

As per multiple outlets, the protests in Bangladesh have resulted in at least 103 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

The protests, driven by student groups, began weeks ago against a policy reserving 30% of government jobs for families of 1971 independence war veterans.

Violence peaked this week, with significant casualties reported on Thursday and Friday.

The curfew started at midnight and will continue until Sunday morning, with a brief relaxation for essential activities.

The aim is to prevent further violence, as police and protesters clashed in the streets and universities.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka described the situation as "extremely volatile," noting that hundreds, possibly thousands, were injured across the country. Bangladeshi authorities have not released official casualty figures.

The protests have exposed deep frustrations among young people facing limited job prospects.

Protesters demand a merit-based job system, claiming the current quotas are politically biased.

However, negotiations are ongoing, with student leaders demanding reforms, reopening of dormitories, and resignations of certain university officials.

In 2018, mass protests led to the suspension of job quotas, but a recent court ruling reinstated them, pending a Supreme Court appeal scheduled for Sunday.

