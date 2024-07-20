Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez rings in the weekend in style

  • July 20, 2024
Jennifer Lopez was a sight to behold and her new social media post is proof. 

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the On the Floor crooner uploaded a bunch of pictures radiating her weekend glow. 

The first picture featured JLO flaunting her contagious smile in a white tank top with a plunging neckline. 

In the second snapshot, the Ain't Your Mama hitmaker turned selfie queen as she stood infront of the mirror to capture a beautiful shot. 

" Today is gonna be a great day. Happy Saturday everybody," JLO captioned the carousel. 


The clicks that leaked on social media ignited a slew of reactions from her 252M followers. 

One user penned," I love to see you smiling and enjoying life. Love you very much Jen." 

" Still the baddest," another wrote. 

The other expressed her longing for JLO, " We miss you music and amazing performances." 

" Happy weekend Jen, " the fourth commented. 

For the evening, the singing sensation dressed to the nines in all white with her hair tied in a sleek bun. 

Her makeup looked on point as she applied a bronze gloss to complement her style and a winged liner. 

It is pertinent to mention, that the Lets Get Loud crooner appeared in good spirits despite the pain she feels over her reported messy marriage with husband Ben Affleck. 

Jennifer Lopez is all set to turn a year older on July 24 and her fans have already wished her a happy birthday in advance. 

Entertainment News

Halle Berry reveals how 'Catwoman' made her 'cat lover'
Adele, Rich Paul enjoy date night amid career pause talks
Scarlett Johansson compares Sam Altman to Marvel supervillain
'RHOC's Shannon Beador reveals 'bloody' selfie after DUI arrest
Aiman Khan restores her soul as the ocean roars: Photos
Mumbai monsoon: Alia Bhatt holds daughter Raha Kapoor close in heavy rain
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce returns to football after PDA-packed summer
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman make shock cameo in Stray Kids' new music video
Chrissy Teigen reveals her biggest craving following Chicago Trip
Andrew Garfield Inspired Dafne Keen to keep 'Deadpool' cameo a 'secret'
Glen Powell honors 1996's 'Twisters' star Bill Paxton on his stand-alone sequel releases
Saba Qamar satisfies her 'midnight cravings' with bites and delights