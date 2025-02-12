Royal

King Charles celebrates 'Reconciliation Accords' as Meghan leaves Harry in Canada

King Charles met with Muslim and Jewish faith leaders at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025







King Charles has celebrated "Reconciliation Accords" at Buckingham Palace as Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry in Canada.

The monarch met with Muslim and Jewish faith leaders at the Palace on Tuesday after their signing of the Reconciliation Accords at Spencer House, London.

King Charles spent time speaking to the faith leaders in the room before they posed for a photograph.

Later in the day, the Buckingham Palace took to their Instagram account to share glimpses of the meeting.

“The King received Muslim and Jewish faith leaders at Buckingham Palace today, in recognition of their work developing new Muslim-Jewish Reconciliation Accords, which were signed earlier in the day,” the palace wrote in the caption.


It continued, “The ‘Drumlanrig Accord’ sets out a framework for collaboration and understanding, ensuring Jewish and Muslim communities can navigate challenges together while fostering mutual respect and solidarity.”

“The King has worked for many years to nurture greater understanding between different faiths and communities and to celebrate religious diversity in the UK and Commonwealth,” the caption added.

The Reconciliation Accords were signed by faith leaders on Tuesday, after Muslim and Jewish religious and civic leaders were welcomed to Drumlanrig Castle in Scotland last month by the Duke of Buccleuch for an event convened by Chief Imam Dr Sayed Razawi.

