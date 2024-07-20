Adele, Rich Paul enjoy date night amid career pause talks

Adele is spending a candlelit evening with her "one and only" Rich Paul!
On Friday night, the couple, notorious for their discreet public outings, spent a romantic evening at London's renowned Chiltern Firehouse as they were spotted exiting the popular celebrity hangout together, according to the DailyMail.
The Oh My God singer was seen holding her husband's hand in a PDA-packed outing after enjoying some quiet time together.
Adele's UK visit comes following her career break announcement after completing her Las Vegas residency, sparking speculation that the singer might move back to her home country.
The sixteen-time Grammy winner, who tied the knot with sports agent Rich Paul, tried to maintain her low-key appearance by hiding her face behind her stylish gold clutch.
While Adele's enthusiast fans are eagerly waiting for her highly anticipated concert residency, Adele in Munich, the news about her career pause has caused confusion among them.
Earlier in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, Adele revealed, "My tank is quite empty from being on stage every weekend in Las Vegas. I don't have any plans for new music at all."
Due to the fact that Adele's last album, 30, was released in 2021 after a six-year interval, the singer's admirers are speculating about the duration of her current break.